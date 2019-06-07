Go to Body
[Photo] Seoul to provide “emergency bells” for women living alone

Posted on : 2019-06-07 16:58 KST Modified on : 2019-06-07 16:58 KST

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is planning on providing portable “emergency bells” that, when pressed, directly alert police to women living alone in the city. The initiative will also be coupled with the installation of permanent wireless emergency bells that perform the same function. The bells will be concentrated in areas with high population of single women living alone. The photo shows CCTV footage of a man before attempting to assault a woman living alone in Seoul’s Sillim neighborhood.

