The 20th Seoul Queer Festival kicked off in front of Seoul City Hall on June 1. A parade of people championing the rights of sexual minorities started in front of City Hall, passed Gwanghwamun Square, and journeyed through the Euljiro and Jongro areas before circling back to Gwanghwamun Square and City Hall. The festival and parade attracted around 150,000 participants, converting the busy urban area into a sea of people with rainbow flags. (Kim Jung-hyo, staff photographer)

